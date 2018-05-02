Pierrefonds-Roxboro won’t renew public security contract
Montreal’s Pierrefonds-Roxboro borough has decided to axe its public security budget for the 2018-2023 period after council rejected quotes that came in 25 per cent over estimate.
“We couldn’t responsibly accept that because it’s a significant amount of money,” explained borough Mayor Jim Beis.
“It’s over $200,000 a year and if you look at a term of four years it’s almost a million dollars of expenses for a service that is really minimally implicated in a community.”
READ MORE: Pierrefonds hosts meeting with 11 public services to answer flood victims’ questions
The current public security contract with a private company ends May 5.
Officials said they did not want to renew a contract where the borough would have to provide vehicles — as they are old and need to be updated.
WATCH BELOW: Pierrefonds-Roxboro monitors water levels
“As it is now, we felt responsibility managing the public purse. Over $200,000 for a service that isn’t very effective on the ground, we felt we needed to go back and review all of that before a formal decision is taken by council,” Beis said.
“Estimates came in much higher than we thought, so we had to take a really good look at this.”
The mayor also explained many services — such as parking and permits — have been taken over by the City of Montreal.
READ MORE: One year later, Pierrefonds residents ‘still in same place,’ waiting on compensation
“We will go back to the drawing table: what services do we need and tailor them to our community,” he told Global News.
“[We want to] maximize if we have a force in place to meet the needs of our community.”
READ MORE: Pierrefonds elementary school adds knitting to lunch for a good cause
“Do we have it year-round? Do we have it during peak periods of the year? During special events? This is being looked at as we speak.”
Residents can still call 311 for minor problems.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.