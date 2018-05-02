Tech
11:37 am

Chinese firm breaks world record with over 1,300 dancing drones

By Staff Reuters

Lighting up the sky of the ancient Chinese city of Xi’an, 1,374 illuminated drones broke a Guinness World Record on Sunday for the most unmanned aerial vehicles simultaneously airborne.

The drones from Chinese drone company, Ehang Egret, were flown simultaneously in a 13-minute flight that saw the drones spread over a kilometre. It beat the previous record set by U.S. technology firm Intel, which in February flew 1,218 drones simultaneously at the Winter Olympics in South Korea.

As part of the performance, the drone formation spelled out a popular political slogan and paid tribute to President Xi Jinping’s cornerstone foreign policy initiative, One Belt One Road.

China has championed rapid development in its tech sector in a bid to build world-leading firms and reduce dependence on foreign products, including semiconductors, robots and drones.

Ehang first made headlines in 2016 when it unveiled a passenger drone concept, which it said would retail at up to $300,000. Earlier this year the company said it had completed tests for the vehicle, which is capable of carrying one person at speeds of up to 130 kilometres per hour.

© 2018 Reuters

