LISTEN: How will drones change police work in the 21st century?

With ever-advancing technologies and artificial intelligence creeping into the workforce, job security for current and future generations has never been more worrying. CKNW’s Future of Work series focuses on how British Columbia’s job market is going to evolve and how to help workers get the best possible employment opportunities in the future.

All day Wednesday, CKNW’s Future of Work series is looking at how employment in law enforcement is changing.

One technological change that could have a major effect on the way police work is the evolution of drones.

How could drone technology increase safety and defuse emotions in a hostage situation, for example?

Technology futurist Gray Scott believes drones will increasingly form a part of the law enforcement toolbox.

But as the tech becomes smaller and quieter, it also raises numerous concerns for the public, with privacy chief among them.

