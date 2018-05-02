Calgary cab driver assaulted, vehicle carjacked; person in custody

Police are investigating after a Checker cab driver was violently carjacked Wednesday morning.

The cab driver was taking an intoxicated person home in the Mayland Heights area of Calgary around 1:20 a.m. when he was assaulted and the car was taken, police said Wednesday.

The cab was then driven west of the city along Highway 1-A near Cochrane, Alta.

RCMP were alerted and recovered the taxi an hour and a half later.

A suspect was taken into custody near Highway 22.

Police said cab drivers are trained to abandon their vehicle should they encounter violent individuals.