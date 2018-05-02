Scott Thompson: Doug Ford listens to Ontarians on Greenbelt and reverses stance

I think a lot of Ontarians are feeling a slight sting of whiplash after PC party leader Doug Ford’s abrupt U-turn on tampering with the Greenbelt.

It was perhaps more of a high-speed drift that took out a couple of hedges and a mailbox in the process, though he did get back up on the wheel without a dent.

The Liberals dropped a bomb (apparently they have plenty), with video of Doug Ford telling developers he was going to take a chunk out of the Greenbelt to ease the housing issues in the GTA.

After realizing this could be another “Tim Hudak or “John Tory” train wreck in waiting, Ford quickly released a statement saying that he has listened to Ontarians and won’t touch any part of the Greenbelt.

This was after Kathleen Wynne said Ford was going to make “Swiss cheese” out of the Greenbelt, trying to avoid questions about her government already nibbling away at the edges for developers.

Wow, all in an afternoon!

What’s next? Who knows what other goodies the Kathleen Wynne campaign has in the tickle trunk?

Ford Nation has quickly side stepped this land mine and rumour has it there are more to be delivered.

There is one big difference between Ford and Wynne so far: Ford listened to Ontarians, instead of just calling them “bad actors.”

Scott Thompson hosts The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.



