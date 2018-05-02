Ontario announces funding for 6 companies to add over 700 jobs in London

For the second time this week, the province announced partnerships with local businesses to bring jobs to the city of London.

With help from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, six companies will be adding 283 new jobs and retaining 435 existing positions over the next few years thanks to a total of $2,988,874 in provincial funding.

Start.ca expects to create 127 new jobs by the end of 2021, thanks to a $324,000 investment on top of its own nearly $3-million cash infusion.

Hanwha L&C Canada will get $1.5 million on top of the $21 million it plans to invest itself.

Lamko Tool and Mold, Sciencetech Inc., Sikorski Sausage Co. and Zomaron Inc. will also receive sizable contributions.

“Many of these expansion projects have been underway for a substantial period of time,” London Economic Development Corporation CEO Kapil Lakhotia told 980 CFPL.

“There are many government programs that play a role in helping these companies go over the edge. There are different incentive programs that include hiring incentives, there are support programs for capital expansions, for equipment upgrades, all those things. This is over a course of the last year that many of these expansions came together.”

Lakhotia added that the companies represent a wide range of industry sectors in the city including food and beverage, manufacturing, and payment solutions. Tuesday’s announcement also follows an announcement on Monday at a pizza production plant in the city.

“We certainly hope that this trend would continue. We’ve had back-to-back jobs announcements, just this week alone with Dr. Oetker announcing 100 new jobs yesterday as well as close to 700 being announced today.”