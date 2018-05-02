Winnipeg campaign shares ‘letters from home’ for Missing Children Month

With the start of the new month, many people have high hopes for warmer weather and all that spring brings. Many others hope for good news as they search for their missing children.

May is Missing Children Month in Winnipeg.

The Canadian Centre for Child Protection (CCCP) has launched a campaign in which they will be sharing ‘Letters From Home’, heart-wrenching messages from moms, dads, and siblings across the country who are searching for one or more children who have been abducted or gone missing.

The campaign stems from a letter written by Diana Saunders, whose three boys – Adam, Trevor and Mitchell – were abducted by their father in 1996. The CCCP shared the letter on Facebook and it has been shared more than 10,000 times since, all over the world.

“My sons can be anywhere in this big world. I was totally overwhelmed with joy by the number of shares and views my letter received,” Diana Saunders said.

“[My letter] travelled the globe and that gives me hope that perhaps either my sons will see it, or someone that knows them will and show them.”

The organization is a national charity aimed at promoting the personal safety and protection of children, reducing the sexual abuse and exploitation of children, assisting in the location of missing children and preventing child victimization.

The CCCP is asking everyone to do two things:

Share the ‘Letters from Home’ on Facebook and Twitter Follow the Canadian Centre for Child Protection on Facebook and Twitter (@CdnChildProtect) to read the letters that will be posted throughout the month. Knowing others are involved in the search is hugely important to families. “It told me that people around the globe have a big caring heart, and that they will try to reunite us by delivering my message and offering prayers,” Saunders said. The letters will also be posted at missingkids.ca/lettersfromhome throughout the month. Sign up for MissingKidsALERT MissingKidsALERT deals with the broad spectrum of missing child cases in which public notification and assistance has been deemed valuable. It is a region-specific service that notifies individuals via email when a child is missing in their area. Canadians can sign up for MissingKidsALERT at www.missingkidsalert.ca.

“If only I could hear them call me mom again, my prayers will have been answered,” Saunders said.