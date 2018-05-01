Saskatoon Civic Election

May 1, 2018 6:21 pm
Updated: May 1, 2018 6:29 pm

Saskatoon pond where student drowned to be partially fenced off

By and Global News

Saskatoon city council voted to implement safety measures at a stormwater retention pond where a boy drowned last fall.

File / Global News
Saskatoon city council decided Monday to partially fence off the Dundonald Pond after a tragic incident last fall.

Ahmedsadiq Elmmi, 5, drowned in the nearby body of water during his first day of kindergarten at École Dundonald School back in September 2017.

READ MORE: Parents of drowned boy with autism suing Saskatoon Public Schools, City of Saskatoon

With council’s vote, the pond will be partially fenced off.

An ammendment was made to the motion to exclude fencing off Lakeview Pond, despite it being in close proximity to two other elementary schools.

A decision was also made to replace signage near stormwater retention ponds in the city, expected to be complete in 2018.

