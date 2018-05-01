Saskatoon pond where student drowned to be partially fenced off

Saskatoon city council decided Monday to partially fence off the Dundonald Pond after a tragic incident last fall.

Ahmedsadiq Elmmi, 5, drowned in the nearby body of water during his first day of kindergarten at École Dundonald School back in September 2017.

With council’s vote, the pond will be partially fenced off.

An ammendment was made to the motion to exclude fencing off Lakeview Pond, despite it being in close proximity to two other elementary schools.

A decision was also made to replace signage near stormwater retention ponds in the city, expected to be complete in 2018.