Canada men’s rugby team to face Russia at Twin Elm Rugby Park

Fans of the ruffian’s sport for gentlemen will have their chance to watch rugby at the international level next month as the Canada men’s rugby team faces off against Russia in a test match on June 16 at Twin Elm Rugby Park in Ottawa.

The match is the second of three in Canada’s international series which will see Canada play Scotland on June 9 in Edmonton and then the U.S. in Halifax.

“We are thrilled to be bringing back international men’s rugby back to Twin Elm Rugby Park, where Rugby Canada has a long history of hosting test matches,” said Rugby Canada CEO Allen Vansen in a release. “We’re expecting the entire Ontario, and neighbouring Quebec, rugby communities to show their support of our men’s team and provide a world-class atmosphere on June 16!”

Canada has never lost to Russia in previous contests but Canada, ranked 21 in the world, trails Russia, 19th, in the World Rugby Rankings.

“All three of our June test matches are vitally important for our preparation for the 2019 Rugby World Cup repechage tournament in November as we look to qualify for Tokyo 2019,” said head coach Kingsley Jones. “Having coached Russia for three years and over 30 test matches, I am familiar with their physical brand of rugby and I look forward to the challenge that lies ahead of us.”

Tickets for the event go on sale May 10 and can be purchased on the Rugby Canada website.