First hopefuls file nomination papers ahead of October municipal election

The filing of nomination papers has begun in Hamilton ahead of October’s municipal election.

Dan MacIntyre was first through the door on Tuesday morning, hoping to be a fresh voice for residents of Ward 7 on the central mountain.

Cat's out of the bag! Our team is very excited to officially begin our pursuit of the Ward 7 seat on #HamOnt city council. Appreciative of the guidance we've received from the community in getting to this point. Looking forward to October 22! #HamOnt #YHMvote #onmuni https://t.co/lviyPrftsp — Dan MacIntyre (@iamdanmacintyre) May 1, 2018

He identifies a range of city-wide issues as priorities, including intensified development within existing infrastructure, and transportation needs that address “the moving of people as well as goods and services.”

MacIntyre also believes that Ward 7 needs more effective representation through someone with “deep roots in the ward and who is invested in the ward.”

It's official! Overjoyed to announce that I'm running for #HamOnt City Council to represent #Ward9 – Upper #StoneyCreek. This morning I submitted my nomination at City Hall which commences what will be a passionate 6 month campaign period until election day on October 22, 2018. pic.twitter.com/Gp9qZoCNGr — Cam Galindo (@Cam_Galindo) May 1, 2018

Cam Galindo was second to file nomination papers, looking to represent Ward 9.

He’s “fired up and ready to go” and looking to become a “passionate voice” for the growing community of Upper Stoney Creek.

Other early nominees on Tuesday included Sophie Geffros and incumbent Aidan Johnson in Ward 1, Cameron Kroetsch and Nicole Smith in Ward 2 and Jeff Beattie in Ward 10.

Just filed my #yhmgov nominations papers! Looking forward to knocking on even more doors in #Ward1! 👊🚪 pic.twitter.com/WuFZcKb1B0 — Sophie Geffros (@sgeffros) May 1, 2018

It's official! I have signed all the forms and I am a Candidate for Ward 2 Councillor! Here is my shiny new map. pic.twitter.com/fACfYAAYqc — Nicole Smith (@Ward2ForAll) May 1, 2018

Excited to officially announce my candidacy for Ward 2 Councillor in #HamOnt. Thanks to the more than 100 people who endorsed my nomination and my incredible campaign team. Together, we can have a better Ward 2. Stay tuned for my official campaign launch event in June. #WeGotThis — Cameron Kroetsch (@cameronkroetsch) May 1, 2018

The municipal election is Monday, Oct. 22.