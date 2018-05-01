First hopefuls file nomination papers ahead of October municipal election

The filing of nomination papers has begun in Hamilton ahead of October’s municipal election.
Dan MacIntyre was first through the door on Tuesday morning, hoping to be a fresh voice for residents of Ward 7 on the central mountain.
He identifies a range of city-wide issues as priorities, including intensified development within existing infrastructure, and transportation needs that address “the moving of people as well as goods and services.”
MacIntyre also believes that Ward 7 needs more effective representation through someone with “deep roots in the ward and who is invested in the ward.”
Cam Galindo was second to file nomination papers, looking to represent Ward 9.
He’s “fired up and ready to go” and looking to become a “passionate voice” for the growing community of Upper Stoney Creek.
Other early nominees on Tuesday included Sophie Geffros and incumbent Aidan Johnson in Ward 1, Cameron Kroetsch and Nicole Smith in Ward 2 and Jeff Beattie in Ward 10.
The municipal election is Monday, Oct. 22.
