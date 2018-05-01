Crime
May 1, 2018 11:32 am

2 former N.S. health employees charged with forgery in connection to patient death

Rebecca Lau
Two former employees of the Nova Scotia Health Authority have been charged in connection with the death of an elderly patient who was found on the sidewalk outside the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in February.

The 79-year-old man was found unresponsive in the early morning hours of Feb. 23.

Cape Breton Regional Police say Tammy Carrigan-Warner, 41, of Sydney River and Valerie MacGillivary, 47, of Glace Bay have been charged with forgery.

Police say their investigation into the death revealed documentation about the patient’s status during the overnight hours of Feb. 22 had allegedly been forged.

The police investigation was launched at the request of the medical examiner’s office.

Global News