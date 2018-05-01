Surrey homeowner cuts down tree where dozens of peacocks made their nest

A muster of peacocks has found itself wandering in Surrey after the tree where they made their nest was cut down.

The feral peacocks had been a fixture of the Sullivan-area neighbourhood at 150th Street and 62nd Avenue for more than a decade.

Last summer, one of the peacocks gave birth to her chicks on the doorstep of a nearby home.

But their place in the neighbourhood was changed after a homeowner cut down the tree where they made their home, upsetting neighbours — and he admitted that he didn’t have a permit to do it, either.

“Unreal,” said neighbour Mike Boehringer.

“How do you take down that tree away from these birds?”

“There were peacocks in the tree at the time, apparently walking up and down,” said neighbour Margot Tyndall.

“They’re very confused, they have nowhere to live now.”

The homeowner, who asked not to be identified, said there were as many as 40 peacocks going up on his roof every night and dripping all over his backyard.

“I’ve been begging the city for the last three years, please do something about the birds,” he said.

“They never came to any solutions.”

Bylaw officers are investigating what happened. People hauling logs off the property were ordered to return them.