May 1, 2018 12:07 am

VIDEO: Brazilian surfer rode an 80-foot wave off Portugal, and set a world record

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: A Brazilian surfer has been officially confirmed as the new World Record holder for the biggest wave ever surfed in history at 80 feet.

A Brazilian surfer rode a monster wave off Portugal to set a world record.

The World Surf League says its judges determined that a wave Rodrigo Koxa surfed at Nazare, Portugal, on Nov. 8 reached a height of 80 feet (24.38 meters). The previous mark was by American Garrett McNamara in 2011 — 78 feet (23.77 meters).

Koxa calls the award as “a dream come true.”

The league announced the record Saturday at its Big Wave Awards in Santa Monica, California. The group says it awards the surfer who “by any means available catches the biggest wave of the year.”

Nazare is on Portugal’s Atlantic coast between Lisbon and Porto.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

