Flood warning extended in Marmora region

The flood warning in the Marmora area east of Peterborough remains in effect.

Officials with the Crowe Valley Conservation Authority (CVCA) say water levels on the Crowe River and other tributaries could peak within 24 hours.

But with more rain in the forecast, up to 30 mm by Thursday, that warning could be extended.

“We are still experiencing high flows, especially in the southern portions of the watershed”, said Tim Pidduck, general manager of the CVCA.

Doug Alcock has lived on the Crowe River 15 years.

He says every year at this time he and his neighbors see various levels of flooding.

The worst was in 2014 but this year isn’t as bad, he said.

“I guess you can put it down to the major rain and hail we had a month ago cause up until then I posted on Facebook we’d had it so good.”

The flood warning has been in effect on the local watershed since late last week.

Pidduck says it could have been worse, especially if there was still lots of snow on the ground up north.

“Most if not all of the snowpack (we think) in our watershed is now gone. And with…warmer temperatures in the next couple of days we don’t expect it to contribute any further to this flood event”.

A similar flood warning is in place in the area served by Otonabee Conservation.

http://data.media.theplatform.com/media/data/Media/1222657603839