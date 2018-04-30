Victim rushed to hospital after east-end Toronto stabbing: police
A person has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end Monday afternoon.
Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the Kennedy and Eglinton Avenue East area just after 3:30 p.m.
The victim was found unresponsive at the scene and was rushed to hospital by Toronto paramedics.
Police said a male suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a southbound direction.
