April 30, 2018 4:32 pm

Victim rushed to hospital after east-end Toronto stabbing: police

By Web Coordinator  Global News

A person has been rushed to hospital after a stabbing in Toronto’s east end Monday afternoon.

Toronto police said officers responded to a call about a stabbing in the Kennedy and Eglinton Avenue East area just after 3:30 p.m.

The victim was found unresponsive at the scene and was rushed to hospital by Toronto paramedics.

Police said a male suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a southbound direction.

 

