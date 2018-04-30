3-container limit lifted this week in London

The end of exams bring about a mass exodus of London’s student population and what’s left behind is often a high amount of garbage.

The city is working to keep streets clean by lifting the three-container limit on garbage collection.

Normally, having more than three containers would cause a need for garbage tags on all additional containers, but those tags won’t be needed so long as the limit is lifted.

While the week gives Londoners a good chance to throw out any lingering garbage, manager of Waste Diversion Anne Boyd is reminding people to be mindful of neighbours and waste collectors.

“Make sure things are properly packaged, not overweight, and in neat piles so that we can do our job,” said Boyd.

Boyd told 980 CFPL that it is important Londoners remember to make sure all containers are properly secured as to not create litter from blown over garbage.

As for students moving out, bulky items such as furniture and mattresses are exempt from the regular three-container limit and can be put out to the curb at anytime during the year.

This week is one of four throughout the year where the three-container limit will be lifted. The other three weeks cover the collection at the start of September as well as the collections following Thanksgiving and Christmas.