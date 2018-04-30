New pavement planned for some Interior highways

Southern Interior highways and side roads will see 450 kilometres of resurfacing this year.

The project is estimated to cost at least $85 million.

The Coquihalla will see improvements near Merritt along the 38 kilometres between Portia Bridge and Kingsvale.

In Kelowna, nearly five kilometres of Highway 97 will be resurfaced, from Gordon Drive to the junction with Highway 33. The highway will also be fixed from Edwards Street to Old Vernon Road.

Old Vernon Road will be resurfaced between Spencer and McKenzie roads.

There will also be intermittent paving between Abbott Street and Gordon Drive.

Fifteen kilometres along Highway 97 will be resurfaced, from Deep Creek Bridge near Peachland to Glenrosa Road in West Kelowna.

North Fork Road is also on the list for 25 kilometres north near Grand Forks.

“We have promised safer roads for the people of B.C., and paving more than 450 kilometres in this region alone this year will make a big difference to local residents and those travelling through the region,” Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Claire Trevena said. “By maintaining high-quality roads and highways, we are improving peoples’ safety and keeping commercial goods moving.”

Officials are warning drivers to expect minor delays and single-lane alternating traffic while resurfacing projects are underway.