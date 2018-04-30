Man charged with arson in fire that disrupted telecom service in Minden Hills, Madoc Township
A man faces arson charges in connection to a fire that also knocked out telecommunications in Minden Hills and Madoc Township on Sunday.
Central Hastings OPP were called around 3 a.m. to assist with a structure fire at an abandoned building in Bannockburn, about 17 kilometres north of Madoc (75 kilometres east of Peterborough).
The fire also damaged a nearby cell tower which knocked out phone, cell and internet services to thousands of customers.
Police determined someone broke into the building to start the fire and identified a suspect. They determined the man was also the same suspect in a residential break-in on Cleveland Road in Tudor Township. The homeowner said he found a man in his house who had stolen shoes and money.
“The homeowner confronted the suspect and he left on foot,” police stated.
Around 9 a.m. Sunday, Eugene Dobratz, 32, of Tudor Township, was arrested and charged with break and enter to a dwelling house, arson and failure to comply with a probation order.
He was held in custody for a court appearance in Belleville on Monday.
