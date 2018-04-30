Man charged with arson in fire that disrupted telecom service in Minden Hills, Madoc Township

A man faces arson charges in connection to a fire that also knocked out telecommunications in Minden Hills and Madoc Township on Sunday.

Central Hastings OPP were called around 3 a.m. to assist with a structure fire at an abandoned building in Bannockburn, about 17 kilometres north of Madoc (75 kilometres east of Peterborough).

READ MORE: Centre Hastings man dies after being pinned under trailer

The fire also damaged a nearby cell tower which knocked out phone, cell and internet services to thousands of customers.

Phone lines at QHC North Hastings Hospital (NHH) are currently not working. NHH has been impacted by the wide-range outage of telephone, cell phone & internet in Bancroft & area. All hospital services are fully functional. 911 services remain operational in event of emergency. — Quinte Health Care (@QuinteHealth) April 29, 2018

Hastings EMS, Fire and 9-1-1 officials should be commended for acting quickly to ensure emergency phone service was rerouted through a number of temporary repeater stations. The fire in Madoc Township burned @Bell fibre optic cables and copper lines. #HastingsCounty #EMS #onpoli Story continues below — Todd Smith (@ToddSmithPC) April 29, 2018

Police determined someone broke into the building to start the fire and identified a suspect. They determined the man was also the same suspect in a residential break-in on Cleveland Road in Tudor Township. The homeowner said he found a man in his house who had stolen shoes and money.

READ MORE: Mother of toddler found dead in Quebec City charged with arson and obstruction of justice

“The homeowner confronted the suspect and he left on foot,” police stated.

Around 9 a.m. Sunday, Eugene Dobratz, 32, of Tudor Township, was arrested and charged with break and enter to a dwelling house, arson and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody for a court appearance in Belleville on Monday.