Saskatoon police searching for missing woman Skye Greyeyes

Saskatoon police are asking for help locating a woman who was reported missing after last being heard from early Sunday morning.

Skye Greyeyes, 25, was last hear from around 2 a.m.

Her family said they are concerned for her well-being as it is out of character for her not to be in contact with them.

Greyeyes is five-foot seven, 120 pounds with shoulder-length brown hair, brown eyes, glasses and a tattoo on her neck with two feathers. She was last known to be wearing black leggings and a blue North Face jacket and may have been in a red Dodge Journey.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Greyeyes is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.