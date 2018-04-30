Manitoba students still Canada’s worst in reading, math and science

Manitoba Grade 8 students rank lower than all their provincial counterparts in reading, math and science.

That’s according to the Council of Ministers of Education, Canada (CMEC), which has released the results of its 2016 assessment of students across the country.

Through standardized testing, the Pan-Canadian Assessment Program tested roughly 27,000 students from nearly 1,500 schools across Canada, with this round of testing focused more on reading.

It found that the mean score for Manitoba students ranked last in reading, last in math and tied with Saskatchewan for last in science.

It also found that while scores for English students improved over time, the performance of French students is going in the wrong direction.

Reading

Overall, this report shows the trend is heading in the right direction for Manitoba students. Only Prince Edward Island saw a bigger improvement in reading compared to the previous round of testing in 2013.

Eighty-three per cent of English students hit Level 2 in reading, the expected level of proficiency. That’s near the national average, though a smaller portion of Manitoba students achieved Level 3 proficiency.

Only 70 per cent of French students hit the Level 2 mark, and scores dropped significantly compared to 2013 at a time when most French schools across the country are seeing improvements.

The only province that saw a bigger drop in French reading proficiency than Manitoba is Nova Scotia. That province is also the only one that boasts a bigger overall disparity between English and French reading performance than Manitoba.

Math

Manitoba ranks just below Saskatchewan in math, and while scores did improve over previous tests, every province except Ontario also saw higher scores in 2016.

Quebec is by far the most proficient province at math, scoring well above every other region.

But while the national trend is that French students outperform their English counterparts, that’s not the case in Manitoba.

French students in Manitoba are the only ones, English or French, in any province that scored worse in 2016 than they did in 2010. Manitoba is also the only province where English students were more proficient at math than their French counterparts.

Science

Manitoba has shown significant improvement in science, with only New Brunswick having a bigger jump in test scores since 2013.

Alberta sits in the top spot in science, followed closely by P.E.I., which — across the board — showed the biggest gains in proficiency.

While English students nationally performed at a slightly higher level in science, the gap is more pronounced in Manitoba. Again, only Nova Scotia had a bigger disparity between English and French students.

Doing better

After the last report came out, Manitoba’s education minister at the time, James Allum, said, “We should do better, we can do better, we will do better.”

And while Manitoba’s scores are up from the last report, they still rank at the bottom in each category and well below the national average.