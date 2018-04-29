Tree planted by Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron on White House lawn disappears in just days

A tree planted by U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron last Monday on the White House lawn has disappeared.

In a special ceremony last Monday, Trump and Macron put the finishing touches on planting an oak tree which was to be a ceremonial gift from France to the U.S.

On Saturday, a Reuters photographer snapped a picture of the spot where the tree was once planted, with his photo only showing a yellow patch of grass.

The White House hasn’t offered an explanation as to what became of the sapling.

Macron made much of the tiny tree, saying it was “a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us.”

https://twitter.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/98873538918264832

The oak tree was taken from the site of a key World War One battle, where the U.S. Marine Corps repelled a German offensive in the final year of the conflict almost exactly a century ago, the French presidency said on Sunday.

The sapling grew close to the so-called “Devil Dog” fountain, a spot that has become legendary within Marines ranks.

“Devil Dog” soon became a common nickname for Marines.

