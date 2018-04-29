Politics
April 29, 2018 4:06 pm

Tree planted by Donald Trump, Emmanuel Macron on White House lawn disappears in just days

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Trump, Macron plant tree together at White House

A A

A tree planted by U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron last Monday on the White House lawn has disappeared.

In a special ceremony last Monday, Trump and Macron put the finishing touches on planting an oak  tree which was to be a ceremonial gift from France to the U.S.

READ MORE: Trump could get Nobel Peace Prize nod for progress on North Korea denuclearization

On Saturday, a Reuters photographer snapped a picture of the spot where the tree was once planted, with his photo only showing a yellow patch of grass.

A yellow spot is seen where the tree planted by French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump on April 23 stood on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., April 28, 2018.

REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

 

Story continues below

The White House hasn’t offered an explanation as to what became of the sapling.

Macron made much of the tiny tree, saying it was “a reminder at the White House of these ties that bind us.”

https://twitter.com/EmmanuelMacron/status/98873538918264832

The oak tree was taken from the site of a key World War One battle, where the U.S. Marine Corps repelled a German offensive in the final year of the conflict almost exactly a century ago, the French presidency said on Sunday.

The sapling grew close to the so-called “Devil Dog” fountain, a spot that has become legendary within Marines ranks.

“Devil Dog” soon became a common nickname for Marines.

More from Macron’s visit:

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump missing tree
Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron Donald Trump missing tree
Macron tree missing
Trump Macron missing tree
White House
White House lawn Macron tree

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News