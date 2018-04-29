BREAKING: Bancroft and area telephone/internet issues

Via Moose FM

UPDATE: Cell/landlines/internet are not working in Tudor & Cashel, Limerick, Wollaston, Faraday, Bancroft, and the southern half of Hastings Highlands.

Landlines could work within local exchanges. Ex. 332 numbers can call 332. 338 can call 338. Etc.

You can still call 911 for emergencies. EMS/Firefighter/Police communication systems are working. North Hastings Hospital is running fine.

No word yet on when services will be restored. Updates will be released as they become available.

UPDATE: The ATM machines at TD Bank and Kawartha Credit Union are working. The ATM at Scotiabank is offline. Debit and credit machines at local businesses could be down.

Bancroft OPP says there are some difficulties with cellular and landline communications. Cell and landline phone service could be down. So could internet.

You can dial out to 911 if you have an emergency.

No word yet on the cause. Police say technicians are working on the issue. Updates will be released as they become available.