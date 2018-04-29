Crash on Roblin sends two people to hospital

Two people have been sent to hospital after a crash Sunday morning on Roblin Blvd. in Winnipeg.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 8:45 a.m. just east of the Perimeter Highway at Dale Blvd.

Police could only say that two people, one from each vehicle, are in hospital but could not provide any update on the condition of the injured.

Police also said to expect westbound Roblin at Dale to stay closed for the morning.