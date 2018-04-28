Province issues restrictions to protect walleye in Lake Dauphin

The Manitoba government is putting fishing restrictions in place in an effort to protect the walleye population in Lake Dauphin.

The province said the restrictions will be put in place immediately and last until the walleye spawning season ends later this spring.

READ MORE: Walleye named Manitoba’s official fish

No commercial or recreational fishing will be allowed during this time. However, Indigenous rights’ holders will still be able to harvest fish by angling only, but they must release any walleye that’s between 45 and 70 centimetres in length.

The province said the walleye population in Lake Dauphin has been recovering with support from Indigenous groups, recreational anglers and commercial fishermen.