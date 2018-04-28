Canada
April 28, 2018 8:36 am

Police searching for suspects after double-stabbing in North York

By

Two men have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries after a double-stabbing in North York on Friday, April 27th.

A A

A double stabbing in North York now has Toronto police searching for suspects.

The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, April 27, near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West, where two male victims received several stab wounds.

According to paramedics, both of the victims received non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who happens to have information is asked to call Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers.
Report an error
#TOCrime
Assault
Crime Stoppers
double stabbing
GTA
Injuries
Jane Street
Lawrence Avenue West
North York
Suspects
Toronto
Toronto Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News