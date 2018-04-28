Police searching for suspects after double-stabbing in North York

A double stabbing in North York now has Toronto police searching for suspects.

The incident occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, April 27, near Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue West, where two male victims received several stab wounds.

According to paramedics, both of the victims received non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect description available at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who happens to have information is asked to call Toronto Police or Crime Stoppers.