One man in serious condition following midnight shooting in Regent Park
A shooting in Regent Park has sent one man to hospital in serious condition.
According to Toronto police, local residents reported hearing up to six gunshots in the area of Dundas Street East and Sackville Street around midnight on Saturday, April 28.
The victim was sent to a local trauma centre where he is listed in serious, but non-life-threatening condition.
Toronto police have not released any suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Toronto Police Service or Crime Stoppers.
