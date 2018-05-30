Ontario election 2018: Nickel Belt riding
Voters in Nickel Belt head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Tay Butt
PC: Jo-Ann Cardinal
NDP: France Gelinas (incumbent)
Green: Bill Crumplin
Geography
Located in northern Ontario, this riding covers 25,548 square kilometres. It stretches as far north as the outskirts of Timmins, and south to Killarney Provincial Park. It includes the city of greater Sudbury, the municipality of French River, and the municipality of Killarney.
History
France Gelinas is the incumbent MPP for the Nickel Belt riding. Gelinas held the seat during the 2014 Ontario general election, winning 62.66% of the votes. Gelinas has been MPP of the riding since 2007. The NDP have held this riding since 1971.
