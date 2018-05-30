Ontario Election

More
Politics
May 30, 2018 12:30 am

Ontario election 2018: Niagara Centre riding

By Staff Global News
A A

Voters in Niagara Centre head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Benoit Mercier
PC: April Jeffs
NDP: Jeff Burch
Green: Joe Dias

Geography

Niagara Centre runs from the southernmost part of St. Catharines to Lake Erie, including the cities of Welland, Thorold and Port Colborne.

History

This riding has been redrawn and renamed for the 2018 election. Formerly known as Welland, the riding no longer includes the Wainfleet Township area west of the current boundary.

Cindy Forster won the Welland seat for the NDP in 2014 with 47 per cent of the vote. In 2011, she was first elected to replace Peter Kormos, who had held ridings in the central Niagara area since 1988. Before that, NDP Mel Swart held the riding of Welland from 1975 to 1988.

By the numbers

109,070 people live in this 490 sq. km area as of 2016.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2018 Ontario Election
Niagara Centre
Niagara Centre election results
Niagara Centre riding
Niagara Centre riding election results
Niagara Centre riding results
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
Ontario election results
Ontario politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News