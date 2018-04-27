regional district of kootenay boundary
April 27, 2018 5:38 pm
Updated: April 27, 2018 5:40 pm

Sandbags pre-positioned in Boundary Country for flood threatened residents

By Blaine Gaffney Global News

Sandbags are available for residents within the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

Ninety thousand.

That’s the number of bags that have been put out in various locations within the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

While supplying the sandbags, the district days says it’s the responsibility of homeowners to build the temporary dikes to protect their properties from potential flooding.

There are volunteer groups in Grand Forks which can help.

The Kettle River Watershed Authority (250-442-4111) can connect residents with volunteers.

Other sandbag contacts:

