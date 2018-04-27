N.B. People’s Alliance candidate apologizes for ‘thoughtless’ Facebook post

A candidate running in the upcoming New Brunswick election has issued a public apology after sharing a Facebook post that compared Liberals to Nazis.

The Facebook post shared by Stewart Manuel compares the values of Nazis to those of Liberals, claiming both believe in “socialism, no guns, censorship, media mind control and abortion.”

The post also says both Nazis and Liberals “hate jews” and “worship the government.”

Manuel has since removed the post from his Facebook page and apologized for sharing it.

“I sincerely apologize for a thoughtless post on my Facebook page that was done in poor taste,” Manuel writes. “It was a lack of judgement on my part and does not represent my personal beliefs.”

Stuart Manuel is the People’s Alliance candidate for the Carleton area of New Brunswick.

The People’s Alliance website says he recently retired after 35 years with CN Rail in the Signals and Communications Department.

On the website, Manuel says he chose to join the People’s Alliance Party because they are “the only party that wants to put money back in the pockets of taxpayers and eliminate the wasteful government we have had for the last 20 plus years.”