Winnipeg bakery supports Jets by offering hot dog muffins

A Winnipeg bakery is offering unique muffins meant to replicate the taste of the popular Jumbo Jets Dogs offered at Bell MTS Place.

Jenna Rae Cakes is now offering Jumbo Jet Dog muffins, made up of hot dogs, cheddar perogies, bacon bits and caramelized onions, stuffed with homemade nacho cheese.

“It’s been 20 minutes and they’re sold out,”co-owner Jenna Illchuk said shortly after the bakery opened Friday.

Illchuck had made a batch of 75 to start, not knowing how fast they would sell.

“We’re a bakery so we do more cupcakes, macaroons, cookie sandwiches,” she said. “This is our first savory item we’ve done, so I think we’re going to have to keep it around.”

During the first round of the playoffs, Illchuk said all their sweets were white to support the Jets.

Kitchen supervisor Jenne Reid came up with the idea of creating hot dog muffins for the second round.

“I’m actually a vegetarian, I have been for nine years, so I’ve actually never had a Jets Dog before,” she said. “But when you hear people go to the games, that’s the main thing they get.”

Jumbo Jet Dog muffins sell for $4 and will only be offered on game days.