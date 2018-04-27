Greg Mackling: Winnipeg’s Chris Jericho issues $$ challenge for charity

WINNIPEG – One of the best parts of hosting morning radio is standing up for Winnipeg.

Sometimes that means asking politicians difficult questions. Sometimes it means picking up the flag and waving it like you’re in section 319 in the middle of a Winnipeg Whiteout.

Friday morning, it was inviting Winnipeg’s most famous sons to issue a challenge to one of the most famous people on the planet.

All the way from Saudi Arabia, WWE star and Winnipeg-born Chris Jericho urged country superstar Carrie Underwood to accept his bet on the outcome of the round 2 series between the Winnipeg Jets and Nashville Predators.

Jericho didn’t specify any particular bet in his first attempt to reach Underwood on Instagram.

But he proposed some terms in his interview with Brett Megarry and me. The loser donates $10,000 bucks to a charity of winner’s choice.

Jericho’s charity of choice, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF).

Jericho, was on his way to Saudi Arabia in the WWE’s “Greatest Royal Rumble”, when he caught up with us on a layover in New York City. He frequently proclaims himself one of the biggest Jets fans in the world. And as he praised his team and dissed the Predators, he started sounding more like his wrestling persona.

“If you’re going to be touting the Nashville Predators, you have no idea what yourself getting into! This is Winnipeg, man. We are Winnipeg. If she’s a proud Nashville Predator fan, half as much as she claims to be, she will have no problem doing a friendly wager, with me,” he said,

“She’s a pretty big hockey fan. She’s married to one of the guys on the team (Predators), I think he’s a fourth line bench-warmer.”

BTW, Underwood is, in fact, married to Predators forward Mike Fisher, who is NOT a benchwarmer.

Jericho doesn’t have near the social media presence of the former American Idol (season four) champion. And he freely admits it.

Instagram Followers

Jericho 2.8 million

Underwood 7.2 million

Twitter Followers

Jericho 3.4 million

Underwood 8.5 million

But his loyalty to his hometown team competes more evenly with hers.

The puck is now in your end of the ice, Ms. Underwood.

Your mission, “should you choose to accept it”, is to respond to Chris Jericho’s challenge. How intently do you believe your husband will be playing hockey, two weeks from now? Jericho is willing to agree to any bet she wants to put in front of him.

There’s no other way to put it. I love Winnipeg. Chris Jericho loves Winnipeg. Ergo, I love Chris Jericho!

Greg Mackling is a morning co-host on 680 CJOB. Mackling and Megarry bring you all the hot topics of the day, from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m., Monday to Friday.