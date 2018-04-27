National police group worried over pace of federal government marijuana regulations

The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police Drug Advisory Committee is worried the federal government might be moving too slow for municipalities to be ready in time for the legalization of pot this coming summer.

With legislation just around the corner, Mike Serr, chair of the committee, says all levels of government must move fast if Ottawa intends to keep to its timeline.

“In regards to drug impaired driving, that’s one thing we are waiting for,” he said.

READ MORE: B.C. Government introduces new legislation to deal with marijuana legalization

Serr, said enough was done to provide training at the national level but says the provincial level still needs work.

“Departments will have to wait for municipal legislation or bylaws to come out as well before we can train more specific to that,” Serr said.

WATCH: Cannabis edibles will not be legalized

The B.C. government proposed new rules on Thursday that would make 19 the minimum age to purchase, sell or consume marijuana.

The suggestions would also allow adults to hold up to 30 grams of cannabis in a public area and forbid cannabis smoking and vaping anywhere tobacco and vaping is illegal.

READ MORE: Police training lags as marijuana legalization looms: documents

The association is asking for a slower and more controlled approach, in addition to extra funding so police detachments can fight the black market.

The government was criticized in the past for rushing legislation on marijuana.

READ MORE: ‘Severe restrictions’ will mean no celebrity endorsements of pot products: Bill Blair