30th annual Port Hope civic award winners saluted at gala

The 30th Annual Port Hope Civic Awards recognized 100 individuals and groups who contribute and give back to the community of Port Hope, also known as the “stars” of Port Hope.

The evening was held at the Cameco Capitol Arts Centre. The night kicked off with some bagpipe music, and the singing of the national anthem, followed by a few speeches and welcoming remarks.

“Now is the 30th civic awards and they’ve grown year after year to become a highlight on our civic calendars and I think the attendance tonight shows how important they are,” said Port Hope Mayor, Bob Sanderson.

The first award of the night was given to Danielle Thebeau. She has dedicated 230 hours in Port Hope while balancing an academic schedule, a part-time job and other athletic commitments.

Other award recipients in the community service category included 3M Dance Works. They are a team of civic-minded dancers who have volunteered their time in Canada Day, Remembrance Day and Christmas parades, and volunteered their time doing special performances at the tower manor, to name a few.

Jacqueline Pennington also received an award for being an active member of the Port Hope and District Chamber of Commerce for at least 5 years.

“We’ve got a lot of amazing people in the community and I feel just very fortunate in terms of my work with the Chamber, that they’ve been extremely supportive and given a lot of opportunities for young professionals and women in the communities to succeed,” Pennington said.

If you know someone who has contributed their services and time for no payment to the community of Port Hope, you can nominate them and submit the nomination to the municipality of Port Hope for next year.

For a full list of award recipients click: Port Hope Award Winners