Global News is nominated for two Digital Publishing Awards

Global News has received two nominations for the 2018 Digital Publishing Awards in recognition for outstanding achievements in digital media content.

“As a digital-first news organization, we take tremendous pride in the work our online teams produce every day,” said Troy Reeb, senior vice-president, News, Radio and Station Operations for Corus Entertainment. “These nominations reinforce why audiences continue to trust Globalnews.ca, and have made it Canada’s fastest-growing news website for the last five years.”

Presentation of the Toxic Secret project is nominated in the category of Best Social Storytelling. This project has already picked up accolades in Canada and beyond, and is also nominated for an RTDNA Canada social media award.

The Toxic Secret project, which featured a Global News documentary by the same name, examines a troubling trend of leaks and spills in Sarnia, Ont., as well as the people who are demanding a response. It’s part of a series of investigations called The Price of Oil. This series brought together the largest collaboration of journalists in Canadian history, including 50 journalists, editors, students and teachers from four journalism schools, three media outlets and a think tank.

The Best Social Storytelling category honours a digital publication for the use of one or more social media platforms to best tell a story. In this case, the Global News social media team used specially created videos, graphics and other elements to showcase the #ToxicSecret investigation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more.

Global News is also nominated for Best News Coverage for its tireless reporting of the B.C. wildfires.

The best news coverage category honours excellence in the reporting of a timely, original topic or event. It awards the reporter or a team of reporters who have provided insightful analysis and compelling narrative.

In 2017, which was officially the worst wildfire season in B.C.’s history, more than 1,300 fires engulfed the province for eight months, burning more than 1.2-million hectares. Global News journalists in B.C. stayed with the story to provide residents with timely information around the clock on globalnews.ca.

The winners of the Digital Publishing Awards will be announced on May 28.