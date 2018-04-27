Crime
April 27, 2018 12:37 pm

Toronto man charged after mosque broken into in Mississauga

By Staff The Canadian Press

A 58-year-old man is facing charges following a break-in at a mosque in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel regional police say someone entered the Masjid Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Mosque on the night of March 14 and made an unsuccessful attempt to pry open a door in order to gain access to a donation box.

They say a Toronto man was arrested on Thursday and charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, and three counts of breach of probation.

Police say the man was to appear Friday in Brampton, Ont., court for a bail hearing.

Investigators are encouraging any organizations to contact police if they have experienced a similar incident.

