Toronto man charged after mosque broken into in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. – A 58-year-old man is facing charges following a break-in at a mosque in Mississauga, Ont.

Peel regional police say someone entered the Masjid Rahmatul-Lil-Alameen Mosque on the night of March 14 and made an unsuccessful attempt to pry open a door in order to gain access to a donation box.

They say a Toronto man was arrested on Thursday and charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence, and three counts of breach of probation.

READ MORE: Pages ripped from Qur’an put on car windshields again, police investigating

Police say the man was to appear Friday in Brampton, Ont., court for a bail hearing.

Investigators are encouraging any organizations to contact police if they have experienced a similar incident.