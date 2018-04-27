Tentative deal reached in Kingston school bus driver dispute

It appears the threat of a strike by area school bus drivers may have been averted.

A statement that had been sent to parents, and posted to the Limestone School Board website earlier this week, indicated a strike could begin as early as Tuesday, May 8. However, Unifor local 4266, which represents 55 drivers with the bus line First Student Canada — has reached a tentative agreement with the company on a new three-year contract.

READ MORE: Strike could disrupt Kingston-area school bus routes in May

“We are very happy,” Mike Armstrong, national representative with Unifor Canada said. “Just glad that it’s over with. We can move on and get the important things; delivering that special cargo to the schools. Parents can rest easy tonight.”

A ratification vote for union members will be held on Sunday, April 29.