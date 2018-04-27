Donald Trump tweets, ‘KOREAN WAR TO END!’ in wake of historic meeting

U.S. President Donald Trump praised the historic meeting between North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In on Friday, calling it an end to the Korean War.

This comes after Kim and Moon pledged to work toward the “complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula,” and to seek to declare an official end to the 1950s Korean War and establish a permanent peace agreement. The leaders didn’t identify any specific new measures to achieve that.

Trump tweeted, “KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea!”

In a separate tweet sent minutes earlier, Trump said: “good things are happening, but only time will tell.”



The U.S. president has said he hopes to meet with Kim in May or June, and a White House official has said Trump may seek to meet with Moon beforehand.

China also welcomed the peace agreement between the two Koreas.

On Friday, China’s foreign ministry said it hoped all parties can maintain the momentum for dialogue and can jointly promote the political resolution process for the Korean peninsula issue.

China is willing to keep playing a proactive role in this regard, it added.

