Saskatchewan government to mandate training for semi truck drivers

Starting early 2019, the Saskatchewan government will mandate a minimum 70 hours of Class 1 training.

A SGI memo from April 25, obtained by Global News, states the curriculum will include at least 70 hours of in-class, in-yard and behind the wheels training. It notes there is a possibility this will be increased to 103.5 hours to match Ontario’s legislation.

The memo references the April 6 disaster involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus that collided with a semi truck at the intersection of Highway 35 and Highway 335, on its way to Nipawin.

Once the new legislation is in place, a driver will no longer be able to take the road test to become a Class 1 driver, unless they have completed the training at a recognized school.

Carriers are also eligible to conduct their own training so long as it matches the provincial standards.