Nutrien to layoff hundreds at Vanscoy, Allan Mines

Nutrien has said they expect to layoff hundreds of employees at their Vanscoy and Allan mines as a direct result of railway performance challenges.

In an emailed statement, Vice President Richard Downey said:

“Nutrien’s potash employees have been given notice that they may experience downtime at their operations to manage inventory levels. This is a direct result of railway performance challenges experienced so far this year. We expect downtime will be required at our Vanscoy and Allan mine. If there is a strike at CP Rail, this could result in additional mines requiring downtime.”

The Vanscoy mine employs 700 people. Nutrien has informed “the majority of them” that they will be laid off as of Friday.

Layoffs won’t take place at the Allan mine until May 6. Nutrien said they “didn’t have an exact number” of employees who will be impacted, but expect it to be similar in scale to Vanscoy.

There is no timetable for how long the layoffs will last, although Downey did suggest a CP strike would lengthen the downtime.

Downey noted these layoffs are not unusual and are often used to manage inventory, however, he said it’s rare that they are the direct result of challenges with rail service.