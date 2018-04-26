Barrie police arrest woman accused of using stolen credit card for shopping spree

Barrie police have made an arrest in the case of a stolen credit card from April 1.

A 30-year-old Barrie woman has been charged with five counts of fraud, possession of a stolen credit card, and 10 counts of possession of property obtained by crime.

According to police, the card was taken from a vehicle parked at the corner of Bell Farm Road and Alliance Boulevard in the city’s north end. The suspect was then caught on surveillance footage using the stolen card at numerous shops in the North Barrie Crossing Shopping Centre, police said.

She is scheduled to appear in a Barrie Court of Justice on May 30.