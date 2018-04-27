City of Kingston facing annual struggle with potholes

Drivers are used to being careful in the winter thanks to ice and snow, but unfortunately this spring there is no time to relax thanks to all the potholes littering the streets of Kingston.

It’s just a part of the season, says Bill Linnen, public works manager of operations. He says potholes are to be expected in the spring.

The constant changing of temperatures and weather conditions during the change to spring creates divots in the asphalt, says Linnen.

“It can do a lot of damage to your tire and your rim and it can throw the alignment out big-time,” says Jef Peters, who works at Point-S Vanzuylen as a class-A mechanic.

“It’s a never ending problem every year, and I see a lot of bent rims and damaged front-end parts and rear-end parts.”

Peters says the damage is even worse if you are travelling at a greater speed.

“If you’re going a buck-twenty and hit a hole you’re going to do some damage,” Peters added. “You can kiss your tire goodbye and probably your rim.”

The Canadian Automotive Association polls the public every year to see what road they think is the worst in their region. In 2015, Kingston’s Johnson Street made the list of worst roads in Eastern Ontario. In 2017, Queen Street appeared on the same list. CAA hasn’t released the final data yet but the organization told CKWS that Brock Street and King Street West have a chance to make the list this year. The 2018 lists will be revealed sometime in May.