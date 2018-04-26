Flooding prompts local state of emergency in Summerland

The District of Summerland has issued a local state of emergency in the Garnet Valley area of Summerland because Aeneas Creek has breached its banks.

A statement from the district said the breach has caused localized flooding on private properties.

“At this time, water is making its way back into Aeneas Creek; however, as the creek level continues to rise, this flood water may find an alternate path away from the creek making it more difficult to manage,” said Chief Administrative Officer Linda Tynan.

District crews and equipment will be constructing berms in the Garnet Valley area where localized flooding has occurred to divert the water back into the creek.

Residents are encouraged to take extra precaution around stream and waterways.

WATCH BELOW: Global Okanagan extensive coverage of 2018 flood events