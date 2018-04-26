Crime
April 26, 2018 3:26 pm
Updated: April 26, 2018 3:36 pm

Man accused of robbing 6 banks in Toronto and Brampton

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say a 25-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges related to a series of bank robberies in Toronto and Brampton, Ont.

It’s alleged the man robbed six banks between October 2017 and March 2018.

Investigators say they identified a suspect and he was arrested following a violent struggle with officers on Tuesday.

The accused faces six counts each of robbery and disguise with intent, and a single count of assault to resist arrest.

Police say he appeared in Toronto court on Wednesday.

