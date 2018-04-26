Man accused of robbing 6 banks in Toronto and Brampton
Police say a 25-year-old man is facing more than a dozen charges related to a series of bank robberies in Toronto and Brampton, Ont.
It’s alleged the man robbed six banks between October 2017 and March 2018.
Investigators say they identified a suspect and he was arrested following a violent struggle with officers on Tuesday.
The accused faces six counts each of robbery and disguise with intent, and a single count of assault to resist arrest.
Police say he appeared in Toronto court on Wednesday.
