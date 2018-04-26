Nothing dangerous about suspicious bag outside Guelph Public Library: police

Guelph police say a suspicious backpack left outside the Scottsdale branch of the Guelph Public Library on Thursday was a false alarm.

Officers were called to a bus stop near the library on Scottsdale Drive by Stone Road at around 10 a.m. for reports of a suspicious package.

“We did receive a phone call from the Guelph Public Library here on Scottsdale, advising that someone had called in and told them that they had left a bag out in front of the library,” said Const. Mike Gatto.

“They became a little bit concerned about that so they called us.”

Guelph police blocked off Scottsdale Drive from Stone Road and Cole Road. Some businesses near the bag were told to evacuate, while employees at some other businesses were told to stay inside.

Waterloo Regional Police were called in to assist with the investigation.

“They have a special unit that can actually inspect the bag and make sure it’s safe,” Gatto said.

A specialized robot and two officers could be seen examining the bag and taking X-ray images, but it was deemed safe at around 2 p.m. and affected roads were reopened shortly afterwards.

Gatto said the backpack only contained personal items and mentioned there was no “ill intent” to it.

“There were no direct threats or anything like that made, but certainly, there was something about it that set the library staff off to be a little bit concerned,” he explained.

