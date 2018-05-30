Ontario election 2018: Mississauga—Malton riding
Voters in Mississauga—Malton head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Amrit Mangat
PC: Deepak Anand
NDP: Nikki Clarke
Green: Eryn Sylvester
Geography
The riding is in the northeast corner of Mississauga. Its rough boundaries are Creditview Road, Fletchers Creek, Highway 401 and Mavis Road on the west, the CN tracks south of Highway 407 and the Brampton-Mississauga border on the north, Highway 427 and the Toronto-Mississauga border on the east, and Eglinton Avenue West, Highway 403, Hurontario Street, Fairwind Drive and Bristol Road West on the south.
History
The riding of Markham—Malton was created after the 2014 Ontario election as a part of a provincial riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. Mississauga—Malton is made up of the eastern part of the old Mississauga—Streetsville riding, a large part of the old Mississauga—Brampton South riding and the southern part of the old Bramalea—Gore—Malton riding. Amrit Mangat, who most recently served as the Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, represented the old riding of Mississauga—Brampton South for the Ontario Liberal Party since 2007.
