Ontario election 2018: Mississauga—Erin Mills riding

Voters in Mississauga—Erin Mills head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Imran Mian

PC: Sheref Sabawy

NDP: Farina Hassan

Green: Libby Yuill

Geography

The riding is on the west side of Mississauga and its boundaries are Highway 407 and the Halton Region-Mississauga border on the west, Britannia Road West on the north, Erin Mills Parkway, Eglinton Avenue West and the Credit River on the east and Dundas Street West on the south.

History

The riding of Mississauga—Erin Mills is largely the same as the old Mississauga–Erindale riding. It was renamed after the 2014 Ontario election as a part of a provincial riding redistribution process that saw new ridings created and several existing riding boundaries changed. The southeastern part of the old Mississauga—Erindale riding was moved into the new riding of Mississauga–Lakeshore. Harinder Takhar, who announced his retirement in April, represented the riding of Mississauga–Erindale for the Liberal Party since 2007 after serving as the MPP for the old riding of Mississauga Centre during the 2003-2007 term.