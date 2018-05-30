Ontario election 2018: London West riding

Voters in London West head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Jonathan Hughes

PC: Andrew Lawton

NDP: Peggy Sattler (incumbent)

Green: Pamela Reid

Geography

Situated in the northwest corner of London, London West sits right above Southdale Road west and to the west of Wonderland Road. All of London’s Byron neighbourhood is captured in this riding.

History

Current New Democrat MPP Peggy Sattler originally took office during a 2013 by-election following the resignation of Liberal MPP Chris Bentley. 2014 saw Sattler edge out PC candidate Jeff Bennett by nearly 6,000 votes. This year gives Sattler a third shot at office along with an entirely new set of competitors. Former 980 CFPL talk show host Andrew Lawton made waves in London after receiving PC candidacy less than two weeks after seeking nomination.