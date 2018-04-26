Regina prepares for summer: athletic fields, baseball diamonds set to open April 30

The City of Regina has announced that athletic fields and baseball diamonds are scheduled to open Monday, April 30, with a few exceptions.

Pacer Park, located on Tower Road will partially open for the 2018 season on May 7, weather permitting, with nine of the 14 baseball diamonds. Seven of those diamonds are for baseball. The other two are for slo-pitch.

On April 25, crews indicated they assess the condition of the fields and ball diamonds daily, and an update is provided on the website by 3 p.m. on weekdays, and by 8 a.m. on weekends.

You can stay up to date on the status of fields and ball diamonds here.