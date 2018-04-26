Canada
April 26, 2018

Regina prepares for summer: athletic fields, baseball diamonds set to open April 30

By Online Producer  Global News

The City of Regina has announced that the athletic fields and baseball diamonds are scheduled to open for Monday, April 30, with a few exceptions.

Pacer Park, located on Tower Road will partially open for the 2018 season on May 7, weather permitting, with nine of the 14 baseball diamonds. Seven of those diamonds are for baseball. The other two are for slo-pitch.

READ MORE: Pacers baseball park finally moving to new site for bypass

On April 25, crews indicated they assess the condition of the fields and ball diamonds daily, and an update is provided on the website by 3 p.m. on weekdays, and by 8 a.m. on weekends.

You can stay up to date on the status of fields and ball diamonds here.

