Ontario election 2018: Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston riding
Voters in Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.
Candidates
Liberals: Amanda Pulker-Mok
PC: Randy Hillier (incumbent)
NDP: Ramsey Hart
Green: Anita Payne
Geography
This riding was created in 2015, built from parts of the previous ridings of Lanark-Frontenac-Lennox and Addington (about 79 per cent), Carleton-Mississippi Mills (13 per cent) and a small part of Kingston and the Islands (8 per cent).
The riding includes all of Lanark Country, including Perth and Smiths Falls and the entirety of Frontenac County north of Highway 401.
History
Progressive Conservative MPP Randy Hillier is the incumbent. He has been the PC MPP for the Lanark-Frontenac-Lennox and Addington riding since 2007. In 2014, Hillier beat out Liberal candidate Bill MacDonald by nearly 7,000 votes.
